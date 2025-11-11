A historic moment for Romanian gastronomy. Five teams compete in the National Selection for Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026

A historic moment for Romanian gastronomy. Five teams compete in the National Selection for Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026. For the first time in history, Romania joins the global Bocuse d’Or circuit, the symbol of international culinary excellence. Five teams of professional chefs will compete on November 27, 2025, in the Bocuse d’Or Romania National Selection, the competition that will determine the single team (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]