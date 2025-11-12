BRD Groupe Société Générale Signs Two Guarantee Agreements with Investment and Development Bank to Spur SME Funding

BRD Groupe Société Générale Signs Two Guarantee Agreements with Investment and Development Bank to Spur SME Funding. BRD Groupe Société Générale has signed two guarantee conventions with Romania Investment and Development Bank (BID) to stimulate SME funding, with the products securing credit risk coverage via a guarantee of up to 70%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]