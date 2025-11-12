The Board of the National Bank of Romania decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.50 percent per annum



Bucharest, November 12, 2025 – RBJ – In September 2025, the annual inflation rate edged up to 9.88 percent, from 9.85 percent in August, given that the new increases in the dynamics of fuel and energy prices, as well as of the non-food sub-components of core inflation were almost entirely offset (…)