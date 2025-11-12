Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Consistent office pipeline in Bucharest, around 170,000 sqm of projects due to be delivered in 2026-2027



Bucharest, November 2025 – RBJ – Companies leased 197,200 square meters of office space in Bucharest in the first nine months of the year, with more than 50% representing new demand. The total transacted volume during the period analyzed is 25% lower compared to the corresponding period last (…)