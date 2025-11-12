Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Reports Over RON777M Worth Of Brokered Insurance Policies For Jan-Sept 2025, Up 8.8% YoY

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (stock symbol: TBK) ended the first three quarters of 2025 (the reporting period) with brokered insurance policies worth over RON777 million, which translates into an 8.8% increase compared to the same period of 2024 (the reference period). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]