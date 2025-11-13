Alro Slatina Reports RON3B Turnover for Jan-Sept 2025, Up 17%. Net Profit Drops To RON1.8M

Alro Slatina Reports RON3B Turnover for Jan-Sept 2025, Up 17%. Net Profit Drops To RON1.8M. Alro Slatina (stock symbol: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, for the first nine months of 2025 reported RON3 billion turnover, up 17%, supported by rising aluminium prices and improved demand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]