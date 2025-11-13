Soufflet Agro Romania Cuts Net Loss By 26% To RON36M In 2024Grain trader and seed supplier Soufflet Agro Romania, which is part of the French Soufflet group, posted RON246.5 million (EUR49.5 million) revenue in 2024, up 13.3% from the previous year’s RON217.5 million (approximately EUR44 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Antibiotice Iasi Profit Halves In 9M 2025Antibiotice Iasi's net profit fell by 52% to RON42.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, from RON87.9 million in the same period last year, the pharmaceutical manufacturer said in its latest financial report.
ASF Greenlights Acquisition Of BRD Pensii By Banca TransilvaniaFinancial Supervisory Authority’s (ASF) Board on November 12, 2025 approved the acquisition of BRD Societate de Administrare a Fondurilor de Pensii Private S.A. by Banca Transilvania, marking the official entry of the largest Romanian financial group in the Pillar II private pension sector.