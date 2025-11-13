Aquila 9M 2025 Turnover Up 17%, Net Profit Down 40%

Aquila 9M 2025 Turnover Up 17%, Net Profit Down 40%. Aquila, a leading player in the FMCG sector in Romania and the region, posted RON2.5 billion revenues in January-September 2025, up 17%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]