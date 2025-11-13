Weekend calendar: Farmers and artisans’ market at Peasant Museum, Christmas markets in Sibiu, Craiova, André Rieu concerts in Cluj and more



Bucharest residents can sample traditional products at a dedicated fair, while the first Christmas markets are opening in the country. In Bucharest: Framers and artisans’ market at Peasant Museum November 14 – November 16 The Museum of the Romanian Peasant hosts this event gathering (…)