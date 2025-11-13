 
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals consistent office pipeline in Bucharest
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals consistent office pipeline in Bucharest.

Bucharest maintains a steady flow of new office developments, with nearly 170,000 square meters of projects scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027, according to the latest Bucharest Office Marketbeat Q3 2025 report from Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Despite a 25% drop in total leasing (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
Tosmur Group To Complete Second Starch Plant In Medgidia In December Türkiye’s Tosmur Group, which owns a starch plant in Medgidia, inaugurated in 2022, will complete construction of a new facility, which will double the production capacity, following a EUR86 million investment.

Soufflet Agro Romania Cuts Net Loss By 26% To RON36M In 2024 Grain trader and seed supplier Soufflet Agro Romania, which is part of the French Soufflet group, posted RON246.5 million (EUR49.5 million) revenue in 2024, up 13.3% from the previous year’s RON217.5 million (approximately EUR44 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

Antibiotice Iasi Profit Halves In 9M 2025 Antibiotice Iasi's net profit fell by 52% to RON42.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, from RON87.9 million in the same period last year, the pharmaceutical manufacturer said in its latest financial report.

ASF Greenlights Acquisition Of BRD Pensii By Banca Transilvania Financial Supervisory Authority’s (ASF) Board on November 12, 2025 approved the acquisition of BRD Societate de Administrare a Fondurilor de Pensii Private S.A. by Banca Transilvania, marking the official entry of the largest Romanian financial group in the Pillar II private pension sector.

Romania Among Countries With Fastest Growth In Air Traffic Romania is among the European countries with the fastest increase in air traffic in September 2025, according to the Airports Council International – Europe.

Three Blue Air Airframes Sold To Romanian Entrepreneurs To Be Turned Into Hotels And Restaurants Three airframes that were once part of the fleet of the now bankrupt airline Blue Air were sold for about EUR45,000 each and are to be turned into hotels and restaurants, azitis.com, an auction platform for distressed assets announced.

AROBS Transilvania Software's Net Profit Surges 17% YoY To RON19M In January-September 2025 AROBS Transilvania Software, the biggest tech company at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2025 with consolidated revenues of RON328 million, up 7% compared to the same period of 2024.

 


