Romanians to also face economic difficulties next year but 2027 more hopeful, president says.

Romanians are worse off now compared to 6 months ago, and 2026 will also be difficult, but from 2027 and then on, there is hope, said president Nicusor Dan during an interview with Romania TV. The government targets a deficit of 8.4% of GDP this year, marginally below 8.65% of GDP in 2024. To (…)