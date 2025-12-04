The concept of the DraculaLand project is being launched in Romania – a private investment of over EUR 1 billion – Press Release



Developed with top international partners, DraculaLand will combine tourism, retail, technology, culture, and lifestyle into a single entertainment and innovation infrastructure, spread across 160 hectares, 20 minutes from Bucharest and 15 minutes from Otopeni Airport.