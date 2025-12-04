Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari Completes Sale Of Its Two Former Headquarters In Bucharest To Praktiker Real Estate And Primavera Development



Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari has successfully completed the sale of its two former headquarters located in Bucharest's Victoriei Square and the buyers are Praktiker Real Estate, owned by businessman Omer Susli, and real estate developer Primavera Development.