Romanian State Readies Full Takeover Of Bucharest Airports National Company
Dec 5, 2025
Romanian State Readies Full Takeover Of Bucharest Airports National Company.
Romania's Ministry of Transport on Friday (Dec 5) made a decisive step towards the full takeover of Compania Nationala Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA (CNAB) - the Bucharest Airports National Company - by convening the company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) for January 8, 2026, (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]