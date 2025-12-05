Romanian State Readies Full Takeover Of Bucharest Airports National Company

Romanian State Readies Full Takeover Of Bucharest Airports National Company. Romania's Ministry of Transport on Friday (Dec 5) made a decisive step towards the full takeover of Compania Nationala Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA (CNAB) - the Bucharest Airports National Company - by convening the company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) for January 8, 2026, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]