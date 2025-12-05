Bucharest residents head to the polls to elect next mayorClose to 1.8 million Bucharest residents are expected to cast their ballot on Sunday, December 7, to elect the city's next mayor. The post has been vacant since Nicu?or Dan was elected president this May. He had secured a second mandate as mayor of Bucharest in June 2024, having won over 48% of (…)
Flip.ro Reports RON76M Black Friday Sales In 2025Flip.ro, an online platform for refurbished products, owned by eMAG group, registered sales of over RON76 million during the 2025 Black Friday sales campaign that ran for one month in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece, the company said in a statement.
Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Up 1% YoY In January-October 2025Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1% in unadjusted data and by 1.5% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in January - October 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from the country’s statistical (…)