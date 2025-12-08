Stefan Vuza Takes Reins Of Chimcomplex Borzesti As Interim General Manager For 12 Months

Stefan Vuza Takes Reins Of Chimcomplex Borzesti As Interim General Manager For 12 Months. Chimcomplex Borzesti (CRC.RO) has notified shareholders and investors that by the decision of the Board of Directors on December 8, 2025, the mandate of general manager Cosmin Soaita ended on that date and Stefan Vuza was appointed interim general manager for a 12-month term starting December 8, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]