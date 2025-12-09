Running water supply restored after a week in Prahova and Dâmbovi?a counties, but still not potable



Authorities in Prahova County announced on Monday the full resumption of water supply in all 13 towns and communes that had been left without drinking water for more than a week due to problems at the Paltinu Dam, Bursa.ro reported. Residents, however, have been warned that the water is not yet (…)