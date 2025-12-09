Romania's Govt. considers buying out Fondul Proprietatea from Constanta Port

Romania's Govt. considers buying out Fondul Proprietatea from Constanta Port. The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Transport led by Ciprian ?erban, is analysing the possibility of taking over the 20% stake that Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) holds in Porturi Maritime Constan?a (CNAPMC). The move would make the state the sole shareholder of Romania's most important (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]