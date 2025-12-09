Romania wants the headquarters of the new EU Customs Authority. Strategic stake for Bucharest
Dec 9, 2025
The Romanian Customs Authority (AVR), together with the Ministry of Finance, officially submitted the proposal for Romania to host the headquarters of the future EU Customs Authority (EUCA) - the European institution responsible for coordinating the European Union's customs system.
