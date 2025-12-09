Sphera Franchise Group Set To Open KFC And Taco Bell Restaurants In Nibiru Seaside Resort

Sphera Franchise Group Set To Open KFC And Taco Bell Restaurants In Nibiru Seaside Resort. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, signed an agreement with the representatives of the Nibiru project to open two KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in the resort Andrei Selaru (Selly) and a group of investors are developing on a (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]