Bucharest malls in 2024: AFI Cotroceni leads turnover, B?neasa Shopping City tops profitability

Bucharest malls in 2024: AFI Cotroceni leads turnover, B?neasa Shopping City tops profitability. Bucharest’s shopping centres posted mixed financial results in 2024, with major discrepancies between the city’s largest malls and mid-sized retail centres, according to financial analysis platform RisCo.ro. The data shows contrasts in profitability and turnover, as well as significant losses (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]