Romania now requires mandatory RCA insurance for bicycles and electric scooters

Romania now requires mandatory RCA insurance for bicycles and electric scooters. Authorities in Romania have begun imposing fines for owners of bicycles and electric scooters who do not take out mandatory motor third-party liability insurance (RCA). The new rules have been applicable since November 13, but the Romanian Parliament granted a 30-day grace period until the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]