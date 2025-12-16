Romanian judge wins ECHR case after disciplinary sanctions for two Facebook posts

Romanian judge wins ECHR case after disciplinary sanctions for two Facebook posts. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on December 15 ruled in favor of judge Cristi Danile? in his case against Romania and ruled that the Romanian authorities had violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights that guarantees freedom of expression, which (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]