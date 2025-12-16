Romania’s gross external debt rises EUR 22 bln ytd to 61% of GDP at end-October

Romania's gross external debt increased by EUR 22 billion in the first ten months of 2025 to reach EUR 225.5 billion at the end of October, equivalent to 61% of gross domestic product (GDP), according to data published by the National Bank (BNR). Long-term liabilities accounted for 78.7% of the