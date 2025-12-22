 
Automotive sector supplier Leoni to close plant in Romania’s Marghita, reorganize Arad and Beiu? factories
Leoni, a manufacturer of automotive wiring systems and cable components, announced it will close its plant in Marghita, in Bihor county, in the first half of 2026. The decision, which will impact approximately 190 employees, was taken because of the lack of new projects to ensure the continuity (…)

OMV Petrom And CE Oltenia Set Off Construction Of Solar Parks; Total Investment Tops EUR400M OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe, together with Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), announce the photovoltaic projects have entered into the construction phase, per a press statement released on Monday, Dec 22.

DRI Commissions Vacaresti Solar Park Near Bucharest, Its 4th Major Project In Romania DRI, the EU renewables arm of the largest private energy company in Ukraine, DTEK, has put into operation its Vacaresti solar park with 126 MWp in peak capacity.

Romania's Antitrust Body Launches Probe Into Pork Meat Market Romania's Competition Council has launched a study aimed at identifying the barriers that limit Romanian farmers’ access to the pork processing and sale market, against the backdrop of increased imports and declining exports.

Raiffeisen Bank Issues New Series Of Eligible Senior Non-Preferred Bonds Raiffeisen Bank has issued a new series of eligible senior non-preferred bonds, worth a total of RON637.2 million and due on December 19, 2031.

Romgaz Lists Second EUR500M Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange State-run Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG), the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, is listing its second bond issue, worth EUR500 million, on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

RenewAcad Secures Over EUR3.1M Financing From UniCredit Bank For Petrila 1 And Petrila 2 Energy Storage Projects RenewAcad, recognized as the largest network of renewable energy training centers in Southeast Europe, has signed a financing agreement of over EUR3.1 million with UniCredit Bank for the development of the Petrila 1 and Petrila 2 energy storage projects.

Romanian president, prime minister honor the memory of 1989 Revolution victims In messages posted over the weekend, both president Nicu?or Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan marked 36 years since the December 1989 Romanian Revolution, which put an end to the communist regime in the country. The president used the opportunity to comment on the Romanian justice system, (…)

 


