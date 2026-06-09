ARICE facilitates access for Romanian companies to the EU's largest infrastructure investment programme and launches tools for business internationalisation
Jun 9, 2026
ARICE facilitates access for Romanian companies to the EU's largest infrastructure investment programme and launches tools for business internationalisation.
The Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (ARICE), the coordinating institution of Team Romania within the European Union's Global (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]