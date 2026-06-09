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June 9, 2026

ARICE facilitates access for Romanian companies to the EU's largest infrastructure investment programme and launches tools for business internationalisation
Jun 9, 2026

ARICE facilitates access for Romanian companies to the EU's largest infrastructure investment programme and launches tools for business internationalisation.

The Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (ARICE), the coordinating institution of Team Romania within the European Union's Global (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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Statistical Office: Romania's Trade Deficit Drops 7% YoY To EUR10.81B In January-April 2026 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR10.81 billion in January-April 2026 period, lower by 7% (-EUR818.6 million) than the level recorded in January-April 2025, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Tuesday (June 9).

Half of Romanian parents believe AI tools can accelerate English learning, survey says Around 54% of parents in Romania believe AI tools can accelerate the learning of English, according to a survey of 200 parents done by Novakid, an English learning platform that leverages learning through play. The survey revolved around the ways in which children interact with the digital (…)

Romanian-founded software provider Databricks in talks for new funding round Databricks, the software provider for data analytics and AI development, is in talks for a new funding round that would bring its valuation to between USD 165 and 175 billion, according to Reuters. The funding round could start as early as next month. The potential valuation is significantly (…)

Documentary series to explore Romania's wine heritage through seven regional episodes Wine expert Marinela Ardelean launched what is being described as the most extensive documentary project dedicated to Romania's wine industry. Titled România din cram? în cram? (Romania from Winery to Winery), the series will explore the country's seven wine-growing regions through a collection (…)

 


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