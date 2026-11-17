Patria Banks Posts RON63M Net Profit In 9M, 2026

Patria Banks Posts RON63M Net Profit In 9M, 2026. Patria Bank (PBK.RO) posted RON63 million (EUR12 million) net profit in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 73.8%, which includes the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]