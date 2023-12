What does your star sign say about your investing approach? eToro platform data shows Scorpios are most cautious while Libras flock to luxury fashion



What does your star sign say about your investing approach? eToro platform data shows Scorpios are most cautious while Libras flock to luxury fashion.

What does your star sign say about your investing approach? eToro platform data shows Scorpios are most cautious while Libras flock to luxury fashion Typically tenacious Capricorns have highest risk score on eToro with fiery Leos just behind Traditionally loyal Virgos and sentimental Cancers (...)