EXEC-EDU’s solution to prevent two of the biggest concerns of employers: work-related stress and low team cohesion



EXEC-EDU’s solution to prevent two of the biggest concerns of employers: work-related stress and low team cohesion.

EXEC-EDU’s solution to prevent two of the biggest concerns of employers: work-related stress and low team cohesion EXEC-EDU, the leader in executive education in Romania, proposes to companies a communication model designed to reduce stress at work and increase the team’s cohesion level, in a (...)