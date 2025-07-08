Bear cubs to be relocated to sanctuary after mother killed over fatal attack on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an



Bear cubs to be relocated to sanctuary after mother killed over fatal attack on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an.

The three bear cubs left orphaned after their mother was shot and killed following the deadly attack on the Transf?g?r??an mountain road last week are to be taken in by a wildlife rehabilitation center in Z?rne?ti, Romania's Environment Ministry announced. The female bear attacked and killed a (…)