 
Romaniapress.com

July 8, 2025

Bear cubs to be relocated to sanctuary after mother killed over fatal attack on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an
Jul 8, 2025

Bear cubs to be relocated to sanctuary after mother killed over fatal attack on Romania’s Transf?g?r??an.

The three bear cubs left orphaned after their mother was shot and killed following the deadly attack on the Transf?g?r??an mountain road last week are to be taken in by a wildlife rehabilitation center in Z?rne?ti, Romania's Environment Ministry announced. The female bear attacked and killed a (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Sindicatele continu? protestele. BNS preg?te?te "Cutia Neagr? a Austerit??ii" Mediafax Blocul Na?ional Sindical (BNS) continu? protestele împotriva m?surilor de austeritate adoptate de Guvern. Sindicatele anun?? ac?iuni regulate, în fiecare joi, ?i preg?tesc o campanie numit? „Cutia Neagr? a Austerit??ii”. Articolul Sindicatele continu? protestele. BNS preg?te?te „Cutia (…)

Ministerul Finan?elor: Pachetul de m?suri fiscal-bugetare apreciat de CE, pas important ?i pozitiv Mediafax Ministerul Finan?elor anun?ã cã pachetul de m?suri fiscal-bugetare, asumat de Guvern, a fost apreciat de Comisia European? drept un pas important ?i pozitiv în îndeplinirea obiectivelor din cadrul procedurii de deficit excesiv. Articolul Ministerul Finan?elor: Pachetul de m?suri (…)

Wizz Air anun?? relocarea temporar? a zborurilor de pe Aeroportul B?neasa Mediafax Compania Wizz Air a anun?at mar?i c?, în urma închiderii temporare a Aeroportului Interna?ional Bucure?ti B?neasa, toate zborurile programate s? opereze în perioada 26 august - 2 septembrie 2025 vor fi relocate pe Aeroportul Interna?ional Henri Coand? Bucure?ti (OTP). Articolul Wizz (…)

Patriarhia Roman? face apel c?tre toate Eparhiile s? ofere sprijin in timpul caniculei Mediafax „Parohiile ?i mân?stirile sunt încurajate s? distribuie ap? celor care au nevoie ?i s? permit? tuturor persoanelor afectate de c?ldur? s? petreac? o clip? de lini?te la umbr?” Articolul Patriarhia Român? face apel c?tre toate Eparhiile s? ofere sprijin în timpul caniculei apare prima (…)

Daniel David d? asigur?ri: Nu r?mane nimeni f?r? posturi in Educa?ie. Plata cu ora era valabil? un an Mediafax Ministrul Educa?iei, Daniel David, d? asigur?ri c? nimeni din sistemul educa?ional nu va r?mâne f?r? posturi dup? renun?area la plata cu ora ?i m?rirea normei didactice. Plata cu ora, spune ministrul, nu era un angajament, cu era valabil? pentru un an. Articolul Daniel David d? (…)

Robinhood vinde "ac?iuni" OpenAI care nu sunt reale. OpenAI avertizeaz?: "Nu avem nicio leg?tur?" Mediafax Robinhood a lansat în Europa un produs controversat - tokenuri care ofer? expunere financiar? la companii private precum OpenAI ?i SpaceX, îns? f?r? a reprezenta ac?iuni reale. Articolul Robinhood vinde „ac?iuni” OpenAI care nu sunt reale. OpenAI avertizeaz?: „Nu avem nicio leg?tur?” (…)

BNR avertizeaz? c? rata infla?iei va cre?te "considerabil" in urm?toarele luni Mediafax BNR are în vedere elaborarea unui pachet de m?suri fiscale care s? scad? infla?ia, îns? recunoa?te c? accesarea de fonduri europene este, acum, vital? pentru România Articolul BNR avertizeaz? c? rata infla?iei va cre?te „considerabil” în urm?toarele luni apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |