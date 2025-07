SVN: Number of Homes Sold in Romania in H1/2025 Down 3.4% YOY

SVN: Number of Homes Sold in Romania in H1/2025 Down 3.4% YOY. Around 74,500 housing units were sold across Romania in the first six months of 2025, down 3.4% from 2024, while in Bucharest and Ilfov the decline reached 7.9%, reveals a report by real estate consultancy SVN Romania based on official statistics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]