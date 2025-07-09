 
Romaniapress.com

July 9, 2025

DN AGRAR and BSOG ENERGY Sign Development Contract for Alba Biomethane Production Unit
Jul 9, 2025

DN AGRAR and BSOG ENERGY Sign Development Contract for Alba Biomethane Production Unit.

DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), one of the leading integrated agrifood company in Romania and largest dairy milk producer from Europe, and BSOG Energy, an energy company focused on developing biomethane production plants across Romania owned by Black Sea Oil & Gas, have signed the contracts for the (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Re?ea de trafican?i de droguri destructurat? la Constan?a Mediafax Procurorii DIICOT au destructurat o re?ea de trafican?i de droguri la Constan?a. Nou? persoane sunt acuzate într-un dosar complex de trafic de droguri de risc, trafic de droguri de mare risc ?i opera?iuni ilegale cu substan?e susceptibile de a avea efecte psihoactive. Articolul Re?ea (…)

Record meteo: Iunie 2025, cea mai fierbinte din istorie in Europa de Vest Mediafax Iunie 2025 a fost cea mai fierbinte din istorie în Europa de Vest. De asemenea, a fost a treia cea mai fierbinte lun? iunie înregistrat? la nivel mondial. Articolul Record meteo: Iunie 2025, cea mai fierbinte din istorie în Europa de Vest apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Un doctor din Germania este investigat pentru moartea mai multor pacien?i Mediafax Un doctor din Germania este suspectat c? a ucis mai mul?i pacien?i. Procurorii germani cerceteaz? cazul. O comisie special? a f?cut mai multe autopsii ?i exhum?ri. Articolul Un doctor din Germania este investigat pentru moartea mai multor pacien?i apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Func?ionari in prim?rii de comune, deta?a?i la Externe. Oana ?oiu anun?? reevalu?ri Mediafax Exist? func?ionari din prim?riile unor comune care sunt deta?a?i la Ministerul Afacerilor Externe. Oana ?oiu afirm? c? exist? deta??ri prelungite la fiecare ?ase luni, iar în unele cazuri s-au dep??it zece ani în ritmul acesta de prelungire a deta??rilor. Ea anun?? reevalu?ri. (…)

SVN: Number of Homes Sold in Romania in H1/2025 Down 3.4% YOY Around 74,500 housing units were sold across Romania in the first six months of 2025, down 3.4% from 2024, while in Bucharest and Ilfov the decline reached 7.9%, reveals a report by real estate consultancy SVN Romania based on official statistics.

C?l?torii nu mai trebuie s?-?i scoat? pantofii in timpul controalelor de securitate din aeroporturile americane Mediafax C?l?torii care se gr?besc s? prind? un zbor în aeroporturile americane nu mai sunt obliga?i s?-?i scoat? pantofii în timpul controalelor de securitate, a declarat mar?i secretarul pentru securitate intern?, Kristi Noem. Articolul C?l?torii nu mai trebuie s?-?i scoat? pantofii în (…)

Romanian Social Democrats turn increasingly dissenting to government's fiscal policy Sorin Grindeanu, the interim leader of the Social Democratic Party PSD, the largest member of the ruling coalition by the number of lawmakers, expressed discontent with the government not taking into consideration his party's fiscal policy proposals, accused the government took "dubious" (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |