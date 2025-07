Romania Startup Profluo in Talks for New Funding Round Exclusively Destined to Foreign Expansion

Romania Startup Profluo in Talks for New Funding Round Exclusively Destined to Foreign Expansion. Local startup Profluo, which has developed an automation solution for accounting documents processing, is in talks for a new funding round, which it plans to entirely dedicate to international expansion plans. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]