Tourism Group Karpaten Invests EUR5M To Turn Bistrita Building into Four-Star Hotel. Tourism group Karpaten, which includes the travel agency of the same name and several hotels, controlled by Marginean family, is investing EUR5 million in the renovation of an old building in Bistrita, where a four-star hotel will be opened. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]