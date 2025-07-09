Mesaj romantic într-o sticl?, aruncat în Canada, g?sit dup? 13 ani în Irlanda. Cuplul, descoperit printr-o postare viral?
Jul 9, 2025
Mesaj romantic într-o sticl?, aruncat în Canada, g?sit dup? 13 ani în Irlanda. Cuplul, descoperit printr-o postare viral?.
Mediafax O sticl? cu un mesaj romantic aruncat în Oceanul Atlantic în 2012 de un cuplu canadian a fost g?sit? dup? 13 ani pe o plaj? din Irlanda, la 3.200 de kilometri distan??. O postare pe Facebook a dus la g?sirea expeditorilor. Articolul Mesaj romantic într-o sticl?, aruncat în Canada, (…)
[Read the article in Mediafax]