July 9, 2025

Mesaj romantic într-o sticl?, aruncat în Canada, g?sit dup? 13 ani în Irlanda. Cuplul, descoperit printr-o postare viral?
Mediafax O sticl? cu un mesaj romantic aruncat în Oceanul Atlantic în 2012 de un cuplu canadian a fost g?sit? dup? 13 ani pe o plaj? din Irlanda, la 3.200 de kilometri distan??. O postare pe Facebook a dus la g?sirea expeditorilor. Articolul Mesaj romantic într-o sticl?, aruncat în Canada, (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
Armata se preg?te?te s? inlocuiasc? armamentul de tip sovietic cu arme compatibile NATO Mediafax Armamentul vechi de tip sovietic, aflat în dotarea celor mai mul?i militari români, ar urma s? fie înlocuit cu arme noi, la standarde NATO. În baza programului de înzestrare urmeaz? s? fie achizi?ionate arme de asalt, arunc?toare de grenade, mitraliere ?i pistoale. Articolul Armata se (…)

Produc?torul de Nutella vrea s? cumpere o firm? concurent? cu suma de 3,1 miliarde de dolari Mediafax Produc?torul de Nutella, Ferrero, inten?ioneaz? s? cumpere o firm? concurent? cu suma de 3,1 miliarde de dolari. Este vorba despre produc?torul american de cereale la cutie WK Kellogg. Compania american? are o vechime de un secol. Articolul Produc?torul de Nutella vrea s? cumpere o (…)

2,3 miliarde de euro este noul angajament european anun?at la Roma. Sprijinul total dep??e?te 165 de miliarde Mediafax Ursula von der Leyen a anun?at joi, la Roma, un pachet de 2,3 miliarde de euro pentru sprijinirea Ucrainei. Din aceast? sum?, 600 de milioane de euro sunt alocate prin Banca European? de Investi?ii pentru infrastructura critic?. Articolul 2,3 miliarde de euro este noul angajament (…)

CCR respinge contesta?ia depus? de AUR, S.O.S. ?i POT privind legea de combatere a extremismului Mediafax Curtea Constitu?ional? a României a respins, cu unanimitate de voturi, contesta?ia f?cut? de AUR, SOS România, POT ?i neafilia?i, în leg?tur? cu legea care înt?re?te sanc?iunile împotriva organiza?iilor ?i simbolurilor cu caracter legionar. Articolul CCR respinge contesta?ia depus? de (…)

ANALIZ? EXCLUSIV?. Cristian Socol: Lec?ia de macroeconomie. Strict confiden?ial - ce argumente am pus pe mas? la negocieri contra cre?terii TVA Mediafax Am scris în analiza trecut? c? pachetul fiscal-bugetar nu are leg?tur? cu negocierile ?i argumentele sus?inute în grupul tehnic de lucru. Da, ceea ce s-a prezentat de c?tre Guvern este în realitate o „re?et?” prestabilit? în grupuri de lucru informale ?i dialogul cu Comisia European?. (…)

Un somnifer obi?nuit poate reduce nivelul proteinelor asociate cu boala Alzheimer Mediafax Un somnifer obi?nuit poate reduce nivelul proteinelor asociate cu boala Alzheimer, în doar dou? nop?i de tratament. Descoperirea apar?ine oamenilor de ?tiin?? de la Universitatea Washington din St. Louis. Articolul Un somnifer obi?nuit poate reduce nivelul proteinelor asociate cu (…)

Cehia interzice inteligen?a artificial? din China in administra?ia de stat. Care este motivul invocat Mediafax Cehia a interzis utilizarea instrumentelor de inteligen?? artificial? ale companiei chineze DeepSeek în administra?ia de stat. Articolul Cehia interzice inteligen?a artificial? din China în administra?ia de stat. Care este motivul invocat apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

 


