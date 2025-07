Simina T?n?sescu elected president of Romania's Constitutional Court

Simina T?n?sescu elected president of Romania's Constitutional Court. Simina T?n?sescu, seen as belonging to the reformist wing of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), has been elected as the Court's president for a three-year term following a vote held on July 11, Hotnews.ro announced. She succeeds Marian Enache, whose mandate expired earlier this month. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]