Rise of Romania’s wages decelerates abruptly to real 2.3% y/y in May

The average net wage in Romania increased by 7.6% y/y to RON 5,508 (EUR 1,087) in May, while the real annual advance eased to +2.3% y/y – the slowest pace in nearly two years, according to data published by the statistics office. Further moderation is expected as the government froze the wages (…)