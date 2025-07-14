Romanian MEP proposes fourth reform package to accelerate EU fund absorption
Social Democratic Party (PSD) member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu has proposed a fourth reform package aimed at simplifying the procedures for accessing European funds in an effort to boost Romania’s absorption rate and administrative efficiency, according to Ziarul Financiar. (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]