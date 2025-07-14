 
Romaniapress.com

July 14, 2025

Romania aims at public deficit of "around 8% of GDP" this year, PM says
Cutting the public deficit to 7% of GDP this year is out of question, there is no way to achieve this – Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in a press conference on July 11, adding that his government is striving to keep the budget gap "around 8% of GDP." The statement may disappoint (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Reac?ia Maiei Sandu la acuza?iile Rusiei: "Minciunile vor curge garl? din partea trompetelor Kremlinului doar pentru a pune mana pe Moldova" Mediafax Pre?edinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a reac?ionat dur la acuza?iile lansate de Serviciul de Informa?ii Externe al Federa?iei Ruse (SVR), care a sus?inut c? NATO ar transforma Moldova într-un „berbec” împotriva Rusiei ?i c? autorit??ile de la Chi?in?u ar preg?ti ?ara pentru un (…)

Tanczos Barna, despre impozitarea progresiv?: Vom ajunge acolo mai devreme sau mai tarziu Mediafax „Vom ajunge la o impozitare progresiv? mai devreme sau mai târziu”, declar?, luni sear?, vicepremierul Tanczos Barna. Articolul Tanczos Barna, despre impozitarea progresiv?: Vom ajunge acolo mai devreme sau mai târziu apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Donald Trump, dat in judecat? de 24 de state pentru blocarea a 6,8 miliarde de dolari destina?i educa?iei Mediafax Un grup format din 24 de state ?i Districtul Columbia a dat luni în judecat? administra?ia Trump, acuzând-o c? a blocat în mod neconstitu?ional fonduri federale în valoare de 6,8 miliarde de dolari alocate ?colilor publice, informeaz? Reuters. Articolul Donald Trump, dat în judecat? (…)

Medic german, judecat pentru presupusa ucidere a 15 pacien?i afla?i in grija sa Mediafax Audierile în procesul unui medic german acuzat c? a ucis 15 pacien?i afla?i în grija sa folosind un cocktail mortal de sedative au început luni, potrivit The Guardian. B?rbatul este acuzat, de asemenea, c? a incendiat mai multe case ale pacien?ilor în cauz? pentru a-?i acoperi crimele. (…)

Titularizare 2025. Aproape 40.000 de candida?i sunt a?tepta?i s? sus?in? proba scris? Mediafax Concursul na?ional de ocupare a posturilor didactice/catedrelor din unit??ile de înv???mânt preuniversitar, sesiunea 2025, se va desf??ura mar?i, 15 iulie. Articolul Titularizare 2025. Aproape 40.000 de candida?i sunt a?tepta?i s? sus?in? proba scris? apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Un fost candidat la preziden?ialele din Polonia, in vizorul procurorilor. Este anchetat pentru negarea public? a crimelor comise la Auschwitz Mediafax Procurorii au deschis luni o anchet? penal? împotriva deputatului european de extrem? dreapt? ?i fost candidat la alegerile preziden?iale din Polonia din 2025, Grzegorz Braun. Acesta este cercetat pentru negarea public? a crimelor naziste comise în lag?rul de exterminare (…)

Trump se declar? deschis negocierilor cu UE, dup? ce a amenin?at cu taxe vamale de 30% Mediafax Pre?edintele Donald Trump a indicat c? este deschis la noi negocieri comerciale, inclusiv cu Uniunea European?, chiar dac? a insistat c? scrisorile sale prin care amenin?? cu noi tarife vamale reprezint?, de fapt, „acordurile” pentru partenerii comerciali ai SUA. Articolul Trump se (…)

 


