Romania aims at public deficit of "around 8% of GDP" this year, PM says



Cutting the public deficit to 7% of GDP this year is out of question, there is no way to achieve this – Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in a press conference on July 11, adding that his government is striving to keep the budget gap "around 8% of GDP." The statement may disappoint (…)