Romania’s current account deficit up 43% y/y to 9.5% of GDP in 12 months to May



Romania’s current account deficit up 43% y/y to 9.5% of GDP in 12 months to May.

Romania’s current account (CA) deficit surged by 43% y/y to EUR 33.6 billion in 12 months to May 2025, driven by each of its main components but particularly by the 17% y/y wider trade deficit in goods, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Romania’s CA gap thus hit (…)