Wizz Air Partners With Romaero For Its First Maintenance Center In Romania. Wizz Air, the largest airline operator in Romania, announces a partnership with state-run Romaero to open a maintenance center dedicated exclusively to the maintenance of Wizz Air aircraft, located in the Romaero facility near Baneasa International Airport. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]