Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 10% YoY In January-May 2025

Romania's energy output decreased by an annual 10% in January-May 2025, with the biggest decline, of nearly 30%, being recorded by hydro power generation, as per data released by the country's statistical office INS on Tuesday (July 15). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]