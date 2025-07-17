ING says fiscal package brings Romania lower twin deficits at cost of growth

ING says fiscal package brings Romania lower twin deficits at cost of growth. Romania's fiscal consolidation plan will help government achieve its deficit targets of 7.5% this year and 6.4% in 2026 from the record 8.7% of GDP in 2024 (cash terms) and will moderate the current account (CA) deficit from 8.3% of GDP in 2024 to 7.5-8.0% in 2025 and 6.5-7.0% in 2026 – at the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]