Romania’s Dedeman makes first international move with acquisition of Praktiker Hellas in Greece. Pav?l Holding, the investment vehicle of Romania’s Pav?l family and owner of leading home improvement retailer Dedeman, has acquired Praktiker Hellas, the top DIY chain in Greece. The deal, estimated at EUR 120-130 million according to Profit.ro, marks Dedeman’s first step beyond Romania’s (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]