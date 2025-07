Continental Autonomous Mobility Romania Ends 2024 With RON2.1B Turnover, Up 25% YoY

Continental Autonomous Mobility Romania Ends 2024 With RON2.1B Turnover, Up 25% YoY. Continental Autonomous Mobility Romania S.R.L., part of Continental Group, ended 2024 with a turnover of RON2.131 billion (EUR429 million), up 25% year-on-year, as per data available on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]