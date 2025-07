Farmacia Tei Set to Open New Units in Ploiesti and Focsani in Late 2025

Farmacia Tei Set to Open New Units in Ploiesti and Focsani in Late 2025. Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei, one of the most dynamic businesses on the local market, will open a store in Focsani near Dedeman store in late 2025, but also in Ploiesti, near a new unit the DIY retailer is building. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]