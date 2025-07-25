Nuclearelectrica Seeks EUR540M Loan From J.P. Morgan-led Bank Syndicate To Retrofit Cernavoda NPP Unit 1

Nuclearelectrica Seeks EUR540M Loan From J.P. Morgan-led Bank Syndicate To Retrofit Cernavoda NPP Unit 1. Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN), the operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, plans to contract a EUR540 million financing from a bank syndicate led by J.P. Morgan for retrofitting works at Cervavoda Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1, as per the convening notice of the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]