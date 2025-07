New Fidelis Edition: Romanians Can Buy Government Bonds In August 1-8 Period

New Fidelis Edition: Romanians Can Buy Government Bonds In August 1-8 Period. Romania's finance ministry has announced on July 25 that it will carry out a new issue of Fidelis government bonds for retail investors between August 1 and 8, 2025, which is the sixth Fidelis edition this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]