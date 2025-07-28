 
July 28, 2025

Romania launches 10-year euro-denominated bond for households ahead of major Eurobond repayment
Romania launches 10-year euro-denominated bond for households ahead of major Eurobond repayment.

Romania has launched its first 10-year euro-denominated government bond for retail investors, offering a 6.5% coupon, as part of the August Fidelis issuance, Ziarul Financiar reported on July 28. The move comes as the government prepares for a series of large Eurobond repayments starting in (…)

