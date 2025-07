Pillow and Duvet Maker Meltem Textil Starts Building New Plant in August

Pillow and Duvet Maker Meltem Textil Starts Building New Plant in August. Meltem Textil, a company based in Mizil, Prahova County, and held by Mustafa Murat Iplikci and Mehmet Iplikci, will start in August construction works for its new pillow and duvet plant, a EUR7 million investment, via the Just Transition scheme, according to its officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]