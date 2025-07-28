Takeover Of Telekom Romania By Vodafone And DIGI On Home Stretch After Competition Council Approval

Takeover Of Telekom Romania By Vodafone And DIGI On Home Stretch After Competition Council Approval. The takeover of the operator Telekom Romania by Vodafone and DIGI has entered the home stretch after the approval of the Competition Council: Vodafone will buy Telekom Romania Mobile Communications from OTE, while DIGI will take over certain assets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]